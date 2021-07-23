Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 50 43 .538 _ Atlanta 47 48 .495 4 Philadelphia 47 48 .495 4 Washington 45 50 .474 6 Miami 41 56 .423 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _ Cincinnati 49 47 .510 6½ St. Louis 49 48 .505 7 Chicago 47 50 .485 9 Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 61 35 .635 _ Los Angeles 59 39 .602 3 San Diego 57 42 .576 5½ Colorado 42 54 .438 19 Arizona 30 68 .306 32
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2 Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2 San Diego 3, Miami 2 San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m. Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 59 38 .608 _ Tampa Bay 58 39 .598 1 New York 50 45 .526 8 Toronto 48 44 .522 8½ Baltimore 31 64 .326 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 58 38 .604 _ Cleveland 48 46 .511 9 Detroit 47 51 .480 12 Minnesota 41 56 .423 17½ Kansas City 39 55 .415 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 58 39 .598 _ Oakland 56 42 .571 2½ Seattle 51 46 .526 7 Los Angeles 47 48 .495 10 Texas 35 62 .361 23
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 7, Texas 5 L.A. Angels 3, Minnesota 2 Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Friday’s Games
Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 27 .597 — Toledo (Detroit) 38 29 .567 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 36 32 .529 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 34 .493 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 30 37 .448 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 39 .409 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 41 .397 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 43 22 .662 — Buffalo (Toronto) 41 25 .621 2½ Worcester (Boston) 37 29 .561 6½ Rochester (Washington) 28 39 .418 16 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 40 .412 16½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 45 .338 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 47 20 .701 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 41 26 .612 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 34 32 .515 12 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 34 35 .493 14 Memphis (St. Louis) 33 36 .478 15 Norfolk (Baltimore) 25 40 .385 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 42 .373 21
Thursday’s scores
Columbus 4, Iowa 3 Durham 5, Charlotte 3 Buffalo 10, Syracuse 4 Memphis 3, Louisville 0 Rochester 9, Scranton W/B 0 Nashville at Jacksonville, ppd. Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 5 Toledo 7, Indianapolis 0 Gwinnett 8, Norfolk 1 St. Paul 7, Omaha 5
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 2, 4:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
