W L Pct GB New York 50 43 .538 _ Atlanta 47 48 .495 4 Philadelphia 47 48 .495 4 Washington 45 50 .474 6 Miami 41 56 .423 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _ Cincinnati 49 47 .510 6½ St. Louis 49 48 .505 7 Chicago 47 50 .485 9 Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 61 35 .635 _ Los Angeles 59 39 .602 3 San Diego 57 42 .576 5½ Colorado 42 54 .438 19 Arizona 30 68 .306 32

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2 Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2 San Diego 3, Miami 2 San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m. Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 59 38 .608 _ Tampa Bay 58 39 .598 1 New York 50 45 .526 8 Toronto 48 44 .522 8½ Baltimore 31 64 .326 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 58 38 .604 _ Cleveland 48 46 .511 9 Detroit 47 51 .480 12 Minnesota 41 56 .423 17½ Kansas City 39 55 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 58 39 .598 _ Oakland 56 42 .571 2½ Seattle 51 46 .526 7 Los Angeles 47 48 .495 10 Texas 35 62 .361 23

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 7, Texas 5 L.A. Angels 3, Minnesota 2 Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Friday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 27 .597 — Toledo (Detroit) 38 29 .567 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 36 32 .529 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 34 .493 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 30 37 .448 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 39 .409 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 41 .397 13½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 43 22 .662 — Buffalo (Toronto) 41 25 .621 2½ Worcester (Boston) 37 29 .561 6½ Rochester (Washington) 28 39 .418 16 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 40 .412 16½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 45 .338 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 47 20 .701 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 41 26 .612 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 34 32 .515 12 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 34 35 .493 14 Memphis (St. Louis) 33 36 .478 15 Norfolk (Baltimore) 25 40 .385 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 42 .373 21

Thursday’s scores

Columbus 4, Iowa 3 Durham 5, Charlotte 3 Buffalo 10, Syracuse 4 Memphis 3, Louisville 0 Rochester 9, Scranton W/B 0 Nashville at Jacksonville, ppd. Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 5 Toledo 7, Indianapolis 0 Gwinnett 8, Norfolk 1 St. Paul 7, Omaha 5

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 2, 4:35 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 1 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 1:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m Iowa at Columbus, 4:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 5:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 6:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with SS Marcelo Mayer and 2B Tyler McDonough to minor league contracts. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Sam Hentges from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Eli Morgan to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Isaac Paredes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled INF Willi Castro from Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Michael Fulmer to Toledo for a rehab assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan McBroom to Omaha (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RF Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Justin Upton from the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Placed C Mitch Garver on the paternity list. Acquired RHP Joe Ryan and RHP Drew Strotman from Tampa Bay in exchange for DH Nelson Cruz and RHP Calvin Faucher. NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Sal Romano from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Vidal Brujan to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham. Sent OF Manuel Margot to Durham for a rehab assignment. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Carson Kelly to Arizona Complex League (ACL) for a rehab assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Otioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned SS Sergio Alcantara to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jaden Hill and free agent C Dustin Garneau to minor league contracts. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LF Billy McKinney on the active roster. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jordan Holloway from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated CF Odubel Herrera from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).Sent 3B Alec Bohm to Lehigh Valley for a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Bubba Chandler on a minor league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Wade Strauss, RHPs Ryan Loutos, Andre Granillo, Austin Love, 2Bs Noah Mendlinger, Bryan Pope, OF Ryan Holgate, LHPs Hayes Heinecke, Chris Gerard and SS Mack Chambers to minor league contracts. Sent RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to Memphis (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 2B Tommy La Stella to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Matt Strahm and LHP Nick Ramirez to El Paso (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. Optioned 1B Webster Rivas and RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso. Reinstated C Austin Nola from the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Reyes Moronta to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced the contract of RHP Scott Harkin has been purchased by Toros de Tijuana (Mexican League). Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam McKillican. Released C Jorge Gutierrez. EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with C Michael Gangwish. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Carson Cupo and Jordan Rathbone. Released RHP Drew Clavenna. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with C Sam Ferri, LHP Logan Lyle and RHP Brett Smith. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Sam Mercedes. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released OF Ryan Stacy. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with INF Payton Robertson. BASKETBALL NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Announced the hiring of Willie Green as head coach. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Claimed C Lamont Gaillard off waivers from St. Louis. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed C Lamont Gaillard off waivers from Arizona. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed QB Jake Luton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Kadarius Toney on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Mike Weber and DB Jordyn Peters. Placed RB Saquon Barkley, C Jonotthan Harrison, T Matt Peart, TE Kyle Rudolph, LB Oshane Ximines and CB Aaron Robinson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed OLB Calvin Bundage. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Curtis Riley. Placed WR John Franklin and CB Chris Wilcox on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed third-round pick CB Elijah Molden. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Christian Angulo. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Shayne Gostisbehere, a 2022 second and seventh-round draft pick from Philadelphia. CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired F Tyler Ptlick from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired G Alex Nedeljkovic from Carolina in exchange for G Jonathan Bernier and a 2021 third-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with G Alex Nedeljkovic on a two-year contract. NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract. American Hockey League BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Dino Kambeitz to a one-year AHL/ECHL contract. HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Cole Brown. COLLEGE FORDHAM — Named Allen Gant, Andrew Force and David Weeks assistant football coaches. Named Delvin Jones director of football operations. NEW MEXICO — Named Chris Russell head men’s tennis coach. NYU — Named Adam Ginsburg assistant men’s basketball coach. SYRACUSE — Named Sydney O’Hara assistant softball coach. TENNESSEE TECH — Named Amanda Smith head women’s golf coach. THIEL — Named Zach Yoder men’s soccer assistant coach.

