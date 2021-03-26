Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt track, .533 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 8 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Food City Dirt Race
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt track, .533 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox.
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
Track: Bahrain International Circuit (road course, 3.363 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 11 a.m., ESPN2.
