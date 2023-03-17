NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 151; 2. Ross Chastain, 148; 3. Christopher Bell, 137; 4. Ryan Blaney, 124; 5. Kyle Busch, 122; 6. Martin Truex, 122; 7. Daniel Suarez, 119; 8. Joey Logano, 118; 9. Brad Keselowski, 115; 10. Chris Buescher, 112; 11. Ricky Stenhouse, 104; 12. Denny Hamlin, 100; 13. Bubba Wallace, 92; 14. Austin Cindric, 81; 15. Corey LaJoie, 79; 16. Michael McDowell, 76.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 195; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 165; 3. Justin Allgaier, 156; 4. Chandler Smith, 155; 5. Riley Herbst, 155; 6. Sammy Smith, 128; 7. Sam Mayer, 128; 8. Cole Custer, 188; 9. Josh Berry, 114; 10. Daniel Hemric, 106; 11. Sheldon Creed, 105; 12. Parker Kligerman, 99.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 85; 2. Ty Majeski, 83; 3. Christian Eckes, 81; 4. Matt Crafton, 81; 5. Ben Rhodes, 77; 6. Grant Enfinger, 77; 7. Carson Hocevar, 73; 8. Matt DiBenedetto, 66; 9. Tanner Gray, 65; 10. Chase Purdy, 65.
