This week, we’re driving the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, an all-new trim for ‘22 featuring an “off-road ready” build for those seeking true wilderness fun. The Outback is Subaru’s most popular station wagon style mid-size SUV that first appeared six-generations ago back in 1994.
With this new model, Subaru raises the bar substantially.
Powered by a 260-horsepower, 277-torque 2.5-liter turbocharged “Boxer” 4-cylinder, our Wilderness is capable of numerous 4x4 adventures thanks to some major upgrades. Today, all Outbacks utilize a Lineartronic CVT automatic transmission (8-speed manual mode) and the legendary Symmetrical all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, the latter which made Subaru a household name. This powertrain offers solid traction capabilities in all kinds trail conditions, and then doubles up as a safe roadworthy partner to help get you through those colder state snowstorms.
However, the new Wilderness features some major off-road improvements. Included are an AWD system featuring a dual-function X-MODE with settings for Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud along with revised lower gear ratios for improved low-speed mountaineering.
Also included on every Wilderness built are new features that serious off-roaders will appreciate. Things like Approach Angle (20.0-degrees), Departure Angle (23.3-degrees) and Ramp Breakover Angle (21.2-degrees) have all been amplified substantially. Although these numbers mean little to the average Outback consumer, they are critical to those who enjoy the off-road lifestyle.
Further, and equally important, Wilderness now offers 9.5-inches of ground clearance versus 8.7 on “normal” Outbacks. This increase helps shield owners from undercarriage damage during rougher terrain maneuvers. A sturdy front skid plate helps protects engine and transmission components when scaling larger obstacles, while tow points front and rear are directed by bronze hook point indicators.
Outwardly, exterior armor unites with functional protection resulting in an aggressive look. Noteworthy are all-terrain 17-inch Yokohama Geolander tires on matte black alloys designed specifically for improved adhesion on mud, snow, gravel, and other slippery surfaces. New bumpers allow for improved approach and departure angles for steeper climbing while the off-road tuned suspension allows even tougher trail rides. Upgraded roof rails can carry a 700-lb. static load and even support a rooftop tent if an overnight stay is in your plans. Also included is a full-size spare tire in case that need ever arises.
Inside, hard-wearing, water-resistant StarTex heated seating, front and rear, will help ward off the elements while rear seats feature protective coverings and also fold down to haul any combination of passengers, pets, and necessary gear.
A glare-reducing hood decal makes it easier to see obstacles ahead as glare is reduced. This black trim is set off with anodized copper finish accents and countless Wilderness logos inside and out.
Built on Subaru’s Global Platform assembly line in Lafayette, Indiana, this year’s new model features many other upgrades as standard fare being the Wilderness is a top model. Although the base price is $36,995, other Outbacks start as low as $25,945.
Also notable for 2022 and standard across the line is EyeSight assist monitor with LED headlights with high beam assist, auto start-stop for improved fuel efficiency, 1.0 cubic foot more passenger room, and 2.4 more cubic feet of cargo room with all seats down. Standard is an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot via high speed LTE communications.
The standard Subaru Starlink system features a high resolution touch/gesture display with Android/Apple compatibility, SiriusXM radio with Travel Link, 3.5-auxiliary jack, cloud based apps, NFC technology, AM/FM/HD radio with six-speakers, dual USB and Bluetooth. Our tester came with a Rockford Fosgate stereo upgrade that enhances speakers and amplifier. Starlink Safety and Security includes advanced automatic collision notification that will alert an operator in the event of an accident, and SOS Emergency Assistance can get you roadside help at the push of a button.
The Wilderness sixth-generation exterior is more dramatic in its off road livery, featuring more 4x4 off-road upgrades yet does not date owners of fifth-generation Outbacks.
The Boxer engine receives its nickname thanks to the unique crankshaft and piston assembly featuring a side-to-side combustion cycle instead of a “V” or “inline-4” rotating setup. The resulting piston movement and low profile allows Subaru technicians to position the engine much lower in the engine bay than competitors. This engine location results in better center of gravity, less body roll and superior overall handling.
Standard safety features include traction control, rear safety camera, anti-lock four wheel discs, hill descent assist, advanced airbags including side curtain, vehicle dynamic vectoring control and all the modern driver assist features from lane control to blind spot to emergency braking.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 108.1 inches, 3,896 lb. curb weight, 32.5 to 75.7 cu. ft. of cargo space, 3,500 lb. tow capacity and an 18.5 gallon fuel tank.
Four of the eight 2022 Outback trims come with a naturally aspirated 182-horse fuel-injected 2.5 liter Boxer four-cylinder while four additional trims including Wilderness feature the more powerful turbocharged 2.4 liter Boxer four. Our Wilderness tester arrived with an entry price of $36,995 with the 2.5-liter turbo under the hood. The lowest cost Outback starts at $26,645 while the most expensive Outback is the Outback Touring XT that starts at $39,945.
Your Subaru dealer will explain each and every nuance of the eight 2022 models when you visit. Options on our tester added $1,895 for a power moonroof, upgraded multimedia/navigation and reverse automatic braking. With $1,010 delivery added, the final retail came to $39,965.
In summary, (and speaking of price) Subaru’s Impreza four-door hatchback starts at just $18,795, so you don’t need $30K or more to get into a brand new Subaru. If it’s strictly performance, the WRX Rally models (starting at $27,495) are popular with the younger set while the rest of the Subaru family with entry price includes Legacy ($22,995), Crosstrek ($22,245), Forester ($24,795), Ascent ($32,295), and BRZ two wheel drive sports car ($28,845).
That’s a lot of Subaru know-how to choose from.
