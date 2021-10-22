Racing on TV:
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Kansas Lottery 300
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Reese’s 150
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7 p.m., MavTV
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Hollywood Casino 400
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: United States Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.426 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., ABC
