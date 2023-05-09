Phi Kappa Phi holds induction
Several local students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
The students are:
• Susan Earl, of Lewisburg, at Pennsylvania State University
• Kaitlyn Haefner, of Winfield, at Lycoming College
• Mark Redden, of Montgomery, at Pennsylvania State University
• Dalton Sanders, of Watsontown, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
• Jade Swartz, of Watsontown, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Students participate in symposiumANNVILLE — More than 140 Lebanon Valley College students representing academic departments across campus displayed their academic and creative work to an audience of faculty, peers, trustees, and administrators during the annual Inquiry Symposium.
Local included:
• Nicholas Neagu of Milton, presented To Belong or Not to Belong: Examining the Perceptions and Value of a Pennsylvania Sociological Society Membership Among Sociologists.
• Alexander Sabo of Lewisburg, presented In-season vs. Off-season Training for Baseball and Off-season Baseball Programming and Testing.
• Rhyle Strausbaugh of Montgomery, presented RMU Strength and Conditioning.
Pick recognized as student leaderANNVILLE — Tyler Pick, of Watsontown, was one of 18 Lebanon Valley College students recognized as a spiritual life student leader during the recent Student Affairs Awards ceremony.
Pick, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in mathematics.
He served as a student leader with DiscipleMakers.
Buah graduates from East StroudsburgEAST STROUDBUR — Masbe Buah, of Lewisburg, recently received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from East Stroudsburg University.
Hauger receives Gold Community Service AwardANNVILLE — Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, was recognized as one of 14 Lebanon Valley College students who recorded at least 100 community service hours and taken part in an approved service trip or recorded at least 250 total hours, with 100 or more served in the community.
She was also one of 50 students inducted into the college’s chapter of the Sigma Alpha Pi Honor Society, which is based on GPA level and involvement.
Hauger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
