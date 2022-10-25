Wednesday, Oct. 26
Girls soccer
District 4 Class 2A
quarterfinal
at Danville Area High School
No. 6 Lewisburg vs.
No. 3 Bloomsburg, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Boys/girls cross country
District 4 Championships (at Bloomsburg Univ.), TBA
Field hockey
District 4 Class A
quarterfinal
at Selinsgrove Area High School
No. 2 Lewisburg vs.
No. 7 Muncy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
High school football
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Boys soccer
District 4 playoffs
Class A quarterfinal
at Danville Area High School
No. 6 Meadowbrook vs. No. 3 East Juniata, 2 p.m.
Class 2A quarterfinals
at Balls Mills Complex, Hepburnville
No. 4 Warrior Run vs.
No. 5 Milton, noon
No. 1 Lewisburg vs.
No. 8 Central/
No. 9 Williamson, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
District 4 playoffs
Class 3A semifinal
at Milton Area High School
No. 3 Mifflinburg vs.
No. 2 Selinsgrove, 6 p.m.
College football
Ohio State at Penn State, TBA
Colgate at Bucknell, TBA
