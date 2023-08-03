Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 98. Actor Martin Sheen is 83. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 83. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 82. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 82. Movie director John Landis is 73. Actor JoMarie Payton is 73. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 72. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 72. Actor Philip Casnoff is 69. Actor John C. McGinley is 64. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 62. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 60. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 53. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 52. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 51. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 46. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 44. Actor Mamie Gummer is 40. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 39. Actor Jon Foster is 39. Actor Georgina Haig is 38. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 38. Rapper Shelley FKA DRAM is 35.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Six months after East Palestine derailment, Congress deadlocked on new rules for train safety
- Law and order
- Meet the company trying to control your mind
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Sánchez hits bases-loaded single in 12th to complete Marlins' 9-8 comeback win over Phillies
- Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
- Miami 9, Philadelphia 8
Most Popular
Articles
- Mifflinburg police investigating murder-suicide
- Rising from the ground
- School bells to soon ring again in Mifflinburg
- Fresh food on the menu
- Mifflinburg's bats return as team stays alive in state tournament
- John F. Faubion Sr.
- Transitions urging domestic violence victims to seek help
- Catching Up With Area Collegians: Baseball
- Vehicles, garage destroyed in Allenwood fire
- Franklin H. Wert
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.