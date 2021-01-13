Tax increase likely in Milton
MILTON — Property owners in the Milton Area School District may see an increase in their 2021-2022 taxes as the district is facing a $2.1 million deficit.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink presented the proposed 2021-2022 budget during a school board work session held Tuesday via Zoom.
As it currently stands, Fink said the budget includes expenses of $37.2 million and revenue of $35.1 million.
Expenses are expected to increase by 3.6% over 2020-2021, while a 1.4% increase in revenue is expected.
The budget includes a proposal to raise taxes by the maximum 4.1% allowed by law to generate $481,788 in revenue. Millage for the Northumberland County portion of the district would increase by 2.82 mills, while millage for the Union County portion of the district would increase by .71 mills, Fink said.
Among the projected increased expenses, Fink said the cost of outside cyber school tuition is expected to increase by $340,000 over 2020-2021. The line item for Milton’s cyber charter school is expected to increase by $220,000 due to the number of families selecting a 100% virtual learning option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fink said the proposed budget also includes $300,000 in staffing increases to cover the creation of three new positions.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan reported the budget includes the addition of an online learning facilitator, a full-time elementary substitute and an elementary dean of students.
Tax increase discussed in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors resolved on Tuesday night to not raise property taxes beyond the limit set under the Act 1 index.
The resolution, as in January in previous years, was done in lieu of adopting a preliminary budget. If directors raised taxes to 13.85 mills, the top of the Act 1 limit, the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would owe $1,385 annually.
If the district needed to raise taxes above the Act 1 limit, Tom Caruso, district business administrator, said the district would have to apply for budget exceptions.
To apply, a preliminary budget would need to be approved which would demonstrate the need to raise taxes above the limit. Caruso said considering the positive fund balance the school district currently has, budget exceptions may not be approved.
Caruso cautioned directors that funds through Homestead/Farmstead exceptions may not be available as the school budget and state budget seasons unfolds. The money comes from state-sanctioned gaming.
He noted that district finances have been more dependent on local sources in recent years. A about a decade ago, Caruso said they were split about 50% between local and outside sources.
A final budget and tax rate for the 2021-22 school year is not due for adoption until the end of June.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said in-person education resumed Monday after a period which included remote learning due to contacts and cases of COVID-19 and a holiday break. He observed people were glad to be back and the district’s intention was to keep at it, but be ready to pivot to remote learning if necessary.
WR discusses roof repairs
TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District will be weighing options for repairing or replacing a portion of the middle school roof.
During a board committee session held Tuesday via Zoom, Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Gary Williams reported that he plans to have an infrared scan completed on the portion of the middle school roof covering the cafeteria, kitchen and music classrooms.
Last year, Williams said a scan of the 30,000-square-foot section of roof uncovered a 200-foot section in which repairs should be made due to leaks. He said there has been damage to insulation caused by the leaks.
He said the cost to repair that portion of the roof was estimated last year at $5,812.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said it will cost around $1,500 to have the roof scanned.
After a new scan is completed, Williams said the district will have a better idea if it should proceed with having the repairs made, or look at replacing that portion of the roof due to increased leaks.
