Wednesday, Sept. 6
• Intro to Microsoft Excel, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. Registration required. 570-966-0831.
• Kids in the Kitchen: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, 5 to 7 p.m., Forest and Field Demo Kitchen, 1072 Alliance Park Drive, Bloomsburg. Register required at https://bit.ly/bcm-kikmouse.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Talk with the Doc on Ankle Replacement, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Main Entrance Conference Rooms, Lewisburg. Presented by Dr. Gerard Cush. www.EvanHospital.com/calendar. Registration required.
Thursday, Sept. 7• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Warrior Run Manor, 1105 Main St., Watsontown.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Young Adult Writers Group, 3 to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. Registration required. 570-966-0831.
Friday, Sept. 8• Skin Cancer Screening, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required 570-768-3200.
• Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg.
• Candlelight vigil for those affected by suicide, 6 p.m., UPMC Williamsport front lawn, 700 High St., Williamsport.
Saturday, Sept. 9• Basic Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. Registration required. 570-922-4773.
• Celebrate Farmers’ Consumer Awareness Day, 10 a.m to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Music at the Mountain, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.
• Milton Harvest Festival, arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m., to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, registration at 7:30 a.m., race starts 9:30 a.m., Broadway and Filbert streets; pet parade, 9 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., Milton; princess pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• 44th annual Fall Arts and Crafts festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mill Street, Danville.
• Milton Area High School Class of 1958 class luncheon, noon, Bonanza, New Columbia. 570-246-4007. (R)
• Nerf Modification Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. Registration required at https://bit.ly/bcm-nerf22.
• California Grange 941 drive-thru fall chicken barbecue, 4 to 6 p.m., 17 California Road, Watsontown. Advance ticket purchases required. 570-204-1707. ($)
• Owl prowl, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Dale-Engle-Walker property, Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. www.linnconservancy.org/registration.
• Susquehanna Valley Mediation Fall Fundraiser, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Fero Vineyards and Winery, 965 JPM Road, Lewisburg. www.svmediation. org. ($)
Sunday, Sept. 10• Church Service by the River, 10:30 a.m., Watsontown Memorial Park pavilion near the bath house, Watsontown. Featuring music by Jim McClincey and Special Delivery.
• “Derrstown, You Miserable Town! If Only This Street-Corner Could Talk,” 1 and 2:30 p.m. presentations, Union County Historical Society Annex, 15 N. Water St., Lewisburg. Register by calling 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com
• Commonwealth Bass Quintet concert, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
• Milton Harvest Festival Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 4 p.m., Milton Area High School Auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
Monday, Sept. 11• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Heart and Vascular of Evangelical, Lewisburg. Appointments required. 570-768-3200.
• Free blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, 311 Route 54, Montgomery.
• Teen Tie-Dye Party, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children in grades six through 12. Registration required. 570-966-0831.
• Milton Harvest Festival pumpkin roll, 5 to 6 p.m., Academy Avenue and Locust Street, Milton.
• Infectious Intelligence, 5 to 7 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. Register at https://bit.ly/bcm-robots23.
• 9/11 ceremony, 6 p.m., Danville American Legion, 175 Northumberland St., Danville. 570-764-0164.
• K’nex Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For ages 6 to 12.
