NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Ryan Blaney, 495; 2. William Byron, 482; 3. Kevin Harvick, 473; 4. Martin Truex, 472; 5. Ross Chastain, 466; 6. Christopher Bell, 455; 7. Kyle Busch, 451; 8. Denny Hamlin, 451; 9. Kyle Larson, 411; 10. Tyler Reddick, 411; 11. Brad Keselowski, 403; 12. Joey Logano, 401; 13. Chris Buescher, 393; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 368; 15. Bubba Wallace, 334; 16. Daniel Suarez, 313.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 522; 2. Austin Hill, 508; 3. Justin Allgaier, 478; 4. Cole Custer, 457; 5. Josh Berry, 431; 6. Chandler Smith, 402; 7. Sheldon Creed, 396; 8. Sammy Smith, 357; 9. Sam Mayer, 353; 10. Riley Herbst, 346; 11. Daniel Hemrick, 333; 12. Brandon Jones, 319.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 425; 2. Ty Majeski, 424; 3. Grant Enfinger, 416; 4. Zane Smith, 406; 5. Ben Rhodes, 393; 6. Christian Eckes, 389; 7. Carson Hocevar, 337; 8. Matt Crafton, 332; 9. Stewart Friesen, 325; 10. Matt DiBenedetto, 318.
