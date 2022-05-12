Thursday, May 12
Boys baseball
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Boys baseball
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Milton, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Heartland Athletic Conference Meet (at Shikellamy H.S.), 9 a.m.
Monday, May 16
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Benton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
