Actor Barbara Barrie is 92. Actor Joan Collins is 90. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 79. Actor Lauren Chapin is 78. Country singer Judy Rodman is 72. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 72. Singer Luka Bloom is 68. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is 67. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 65. Actor Lea DeLaria is 65. Country singer Shelly West is 65. Author Mitch Albom is 65. Actor Linden Ashby is 63. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 62. Actor Melissa McBride is 58. Rock musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 56. Actor Laurel Holloman is 55. Rock musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 53. Country singer Brian McComas is 51. Actor John Pollono is 51. Singer Maxwell is 50. Singer Jewel is 49. “Jeopardy!” contestant and host Ken Jennings is 49. Actor LaMonica Garrett is 48. Actor D.J. Cotrona is 43. Actor Lane Garrison is 43. Actor-comedian Tim Robinson is 42. Actor Adam Wylie is 39. Movie writer-director Ryan Coogler is 37. Golfer Morgan Pressel is 35. Actor Alberto Frezza is 34. Folk/pop singer/songwriter Sarah Jarosz is 32.
