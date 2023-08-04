Actor-singer Tina Cole is 80. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 74. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 68. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 68. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 65. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 65. Actor Lauren Tom is 64. Former President Barack Obama is 62. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 61. Actor Crystal Chappell is 58. Author Dennis Lehane is 58. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 55. Actor Michael DeLuise is 54. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 52. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 52. R&B singer-actor Marques Houston is 42. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 42. Actor Abigail Spencer is 42. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 40. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 38. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 31. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 28.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Biden's inaction on death penalty may be a top campaign issue as Trump and DeSantis laud executions
- Today in history
- DeFehr joins Girl Scouts
- Law and order
- Celebrity birthdays
- Racing on TV
- NASCAR point standings
- Brice Turang, Sal Frelick hit 3-run homers in the Brewers' 14-1 victory over the Pirates
Most Popular
Articles
- Rising from the ground
- Mifflinburg police investigating murder-suicide
- School bells to soon ring again in Mifflinburg
- Fresh food on the menu
- Transitions urging domestic violence victims to seek help
- John F. Faubion Sr.
- Catching Up With Area Collegians: Baseball
- Bucknell declines to comment on specifics of animal cruelty allegations
- Vehicles, garage destroyed in Allenwood fire
- Mifflinburg's bats return as team stays alive in state tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.