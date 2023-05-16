1770: Marie Antoinette, at age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.
1868: U.S. President Andrew Johnson was acquitted during the Senate impeachment, by one vote.
1965: Spaghetti-O’s were sold for the first time.
1991: Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to address the U.S. Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.