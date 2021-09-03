Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: VFW Help A Hero 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: In It To Win It 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Dutch Grand Prix
Track: Circuit Zandvoort (road course, 2.646 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Cook Out Southern 500
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
