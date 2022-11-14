Trates celebrate 70 years

DANVILLE — Jay and Joan (Johnson) Trate, of Danville, are celebrating their 70th anniversary.
Their children are DeAnne (Trate) Casteel of Bloomsburg, Mikel Trate of Danville, and Mary Jayne (Trate) Reibsome of Danville. They have seven grandchildren, Bradley, Alicia, Jocelyn, Sarah, Lindsay, Mary and Christopher; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
