NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 953; 2. Denny Hamlin, 931; 3. Kyle Busch, 796; 4. William Byron, 790; 5. Chase Elliott, 774; 6. Joey Logano, 763; 7. Martin Truex, 762; 8. Ryan Blaney, 747; 9. Kevin Harvick, 733; 10. Brad Keselowski, 696; 11. Tyler Reddick, 666; 12. Alex Bowman, 653; 13. Austin Dillon, 638; 14. Kurt Busch, 607; 15. Christopher Bell, 562; 16. Matt DiBenedetto, 521.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 896; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 814; 3. Daniel Hemric, 737; 4. Justin Allgaier, 719; 5. Harrison Burton, 682; 6. Justin Haley, 663; 7. Jeb Burton, 651; 8. Noah Gragson, 629; 9. Brandon Jones, 524; 10. Jeremy Clements, 519; 11. Riley Herbst, 489; 12. Michael Annett, 479.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2049; 2. Austin Hill, 2021; 3. Ben Rhodes, 2019; 4. Todd Gilliland, 2015; 5. Sheldon Creed, 2011; 6. Zane Smith, 2009; 7. Matt Crafton, 2004; 8. Carson Hocevar, 2002; 9. Chandler Smith, 2001; 10. Stewart Friesen, 2001.
