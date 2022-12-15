Thursday, Dec. 15
• Snow Globes, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. 570-966-0831.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Live nativity, 6 to 9 p.m., Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.
Friday, Dec. 16 • Free gift-making Christmas event, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Santa house open, 6 to 8 p.m., Watsontown municipal parking lot, Watsontown.
• Live nativity, 6 to 9 p.m., Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.
Saturday, Dec. 17• Santa house open, 9 a.m. to noon, Broadway, Milton.
• Maple Syrup Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Intro to Comic Art, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Wreaths Across America with Shikelimo Chapter DAR and Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, noon, Historic Warrior Run Church Cemetery, Susquehanna Trail and Eighth Street Drive, Turbotville.
• Jingle Bell Jamboree, noon to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. Family photos with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, games. 717-512-1261. (R)
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• ‘A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker’, 2 and 7 p.m., RiverStage Theatre, GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. RiverStageTheatre.org. ($)
• Cookie Contest, 2 p.m., Watsontown Canal Boat Pavilion, Watsontown.
• Lasagna benefit, 3 to 7 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. Benefits Kathy Spangler, with medical bills. ($)
• Live nativity, 6 to 9 p.m., Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.
• Susquehanna Valley Chorale Candlelight Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. SVCMusic.org or 570-547-0455. ($)
Sunday, Dec. 18• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Santa Claus stop, 2 to 4 p.m., Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company, Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville.
• Susquehanna Valley Chorale Candlelight Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. SVCMusic.org or 570-547-0455. ($)
Monday, Dec. 19• Holiday Interactive Movie Night for Tweens and Teens, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831.
• Master Gardeners, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Tuesday, Dec. 20• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Wednesday, Dec. 21• Seven Mountains Audubon show and tell, 7 p.m., Kelly Township Building, Ziegler Road, Lewisburg. info@sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
Saturday, Dec. 24• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
