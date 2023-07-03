Playwright Tom Stoppard is 86. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 84. Actor Michael Cole (TV: “The Mod Squad”) is 83. Attorney Gloria Allred is 82. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 80. Country singer Johnny Lee is 77. Humorist Dave Barry is 76. Actor Betty Buckley is 76. Actor Jan Smithers is 74. Actor Bruce Altman is 68. Talk show host Montel Williams is 67. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 65. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Depeche Mode, Yaz, Erasure) is 63. Actor Tom Cruise is 61. Actor Thomas Gibson is 61. Actor Hunter Tylo is 61. Actor Connie Nielsen is 59. Actor Yeardley Smith is 59. TV chef Sandra Lee is 57. Singer Ishmael Butler is 54. Rock musician Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies) is 54. Actor-singer Shawnee Smith is 54. Actor-singer Audra McDonald is 53. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 52. Actor Patrick Wilson is 50. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 48. Actor Andrea Barber is 47. Singer Shane Lynch (Boyzone) is 47. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 45. Actor/comedian Julie Klausner is 45. Actor Elizabeth Hendrickson is 44. Country singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton is 43. Actor Olivia Munn is 43. Actor Shoshannah Stern is 43. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 34. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 32.
