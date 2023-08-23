Actor Vera Miles is 93. Actor Barbara Eden is 92. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 89. Actor Richard Sanders is 83. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 81. Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 79. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 76. Actor David Robb is 76. Singer Linda Thompson is 76. Actor Shelley Long is 74. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 74. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Noor al-Hussein (Queen Noor of Jordan) is 72. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 72. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 67. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 62. Actor Jay Mohr is 53. Actor Ray Park is 49. Actor Scott Caan is 47. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 46. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 46. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 45. Actor Joanne Froggatt is 43. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner is 42. Actor Annie Ilonzeh is 40. Dance musician Sky Blu is 37. Actor Kimberly Matula is 35. Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 35.
