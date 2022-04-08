LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital recently announced its schedule of April screenings and support group meetings.
The following screenings will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 19, Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure and blood Sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, Milton YMCA.
• Blood pressure screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, Mifflinburg YMCA.
The following support group meetings will be held:
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at a location to be determined. Call 570-522-2378 for more information or to register.
• Life After Loss, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 21 through May 26, Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-522-2157 for required registration.
