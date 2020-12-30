SALINA (AP) — Fire claimed the life of one person and injured two others in a western Pennsylvania home, authorities said.
Officials in Westmoreland County said the blaze in Bell Township was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Frank Zanavich, 52, was found in the basement and pronounced dead at the scene, the county coroner’s office said.
Two other people were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.
The cause and manner of death is pending final autopsy and toxicology results which will take several weeks.
A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
