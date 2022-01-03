National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 456 279 x-New England 10 6 0 .625 438 270 e-Miami 8 8 0 .500 308 349 e-N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 300 477
South
W L T Pct PF PA y-Tennessee 11 5 0 .688 391 329 Indianapolis 9 7 0 .563 440 339 e-Houston 4 12 0 .250 255 424 e-Jacksonville 2 14 0 .125 227 446
North
W L T Pct PF PA y-Cincinnati 10 6 0 .625 444 355 Pittsburgh 7 7 1 .500 301 371 Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 374 376 e-Cleveland 7 8 0 .467 314 329
West
W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 11 5 0 .688 452 340 L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 442 424 Las Vegas 9 7 0 .563 339 407 Denver 7 9 0 .438 311 294
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 11 5 0 .688 479 332 x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 418 334 e-Washington 6 10 0 .375 313 427 e-N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 251 394
South
W L T Pct PF PA y-Tampa Bay 12 4 0 .750 470 336 New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 334 315 e-Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 293 429 e-Carolina 5 11 0 .313 287 363
North
W L T Pct PF PA *-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 420 334 e-Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 394 409 e-Chicago 6 10 0 .375 294 376 e-Detroit 2 13 1 .156 288 437
West
W L T Pct PF PA x-L.A. Rams 12 4 0 .750 436 345 x-Arizona 11 5 0 .688 419 328 San Francisco 9 7 0 .563 400 341 e-Seattle 6 10 0 .375 357 336 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division *-clinched home-field advantage
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 29, Atlanta 15 Chicago 29, N.Y. Giants 3 Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31 L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19 Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20 New England 50, Jacksonville 10 Philadelphia 20, Washington 16 Tampa Bay 28, N.Y. Jets 24 Tennessee 34, Miami 3 L.A. Chargers 34, Denver 13 San Francisco 23, Houston 7 Arizona 25, Dallas 22 New Orleans 18, Carolina 10 Seattle 51, Detroit 29 Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. New England at Miami, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 23 11 .676 — Philadelphia 19 16 .543 4½ Boston 18 19 .486 6½ Toronto 16 17 .485 6½ New York 17 20 .459 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 23 14 .622 — Charlotte 19 18 .514 4 Washington 18 18 .500 4½ Atlanta 16 19 .457 6 Orlando 7 30 .189 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 24 10 .706 — Milwaukee 25 13 .658 1 Cleveland 21 16 .568 4½ Indiana 14 23 .378 11½ Detroit 6 28 .176 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 23 14 .622 — Dallas 18 18 .500 4½ San Antonio 14 21 .400 8 New Orleans 13 23 .361 9½ Houston 10 27 .270 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 26 10 .722 — Denver 18 16 .529 7 Minnesota 16 20 .444 10 Portland 13 22 .371 12½ Oklahoma City 13 23 .361 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 28 7 .800 — Phoenix 28 8 .778 ½ L.A. Clippers 19 18 .514 10 L.A. Lakers 19 19 .500 10½ Sacramento 16 22 .421 13½
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 136, New Orleans 113 Chicago 120, Washington 119 Detroit 117, San Antonio 116, OT L.A. Clippers 120, Brooklyn 116 Denver 124, Houston 111 Golden State 123, Utah 116
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 120, New York 105 Sacramento 115, Miami 113 Cleveland 108, Indiana 104 Boston 116, Orlando 111, OT Dallas 95, Oklahoma City 86 Phoenix 133, Charlotte 99 L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 103
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m. Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m. Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 7 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Miami at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Denver, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 34 21 8 5 47 109 101 Florida 32 21 7 4 46 122 95 Toronto 31 21 8 2 44 104 76 Boston 28 16 10 2 34 80 73 Detroit 33 15 15 3 33 90 112 Buffalo 33 10 17 6 26 89 116 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89 Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66 N.Y. Rangers 33 21 8 4 46 97 84 Pittsburgh 31 18 8 5 41 99 81 Philadelphia 32 13 13 6 32 85 106 Columbus 30 15 14 1 31 99 105 New Jersey 33 13 15 5 31 96 116 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 33 19 9 5 43 116 91 Nashville 33 20 11 2 42 101 89 Minnesota 31 19 10 2 40 116 98 Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 119 93 Winnipeg 31 15 11 5 35 95 91 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 32 11 17 4 26 74 108 Arizona 30 6 21 3 15 63 117
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 35 22 12 1 45 127 107 Anaheim 35 17 11 7 41 107 98 Calgary 30 17 7 6 40 98 67 Edmonton 32 18 12 2 38 110 103 Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 91 89 San Jose 33 17 15 1 35 94 102 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Florida 5, Montreal 2 Carolina 7, Columbus 4 Boston 4, Buffalo 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 3, Edmonton 2, OT Nashville 6, Chicago 1 Toronto 6, Ottawa 0 St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4 Vancouver 5, Seattle 2 Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 0 Pittsburgh 8, San Jose 5 Boston 5, Detroit 1 Colorado 4, Anaheim 2 New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT Winnipeg 5, Vegas 4, OT Calgary 5, Chicago 1 Dallas at Arizona, ppd
Monday’s Games
Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Toronto, ppd Minnesota at Ottawa, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Calgary at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal, ppd San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Arizona, 9 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.