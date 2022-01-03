National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 456 279 x-New England 10 6 0 .625 438 270 e-Miami 8 8 0 .500 308 349 e-N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 300 477

South

W L T Pct PF PA y-Tennessee 11 5 0 .688 391 329 Indianapolis 9 7 0 .563 440 339 e-Houston 4 12 0 .250 255 424 e-Jacksonville 2 14 0 .125 227 446

North

W L T Pct PF PA y-Cincinnati 10 6 0 .625 444 355 Pittsburgh 7 7 1 .500 301 371 Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 374 376 e-Cleveland 7 8 0 .467 314 329

West

W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 11 5 0 .688 452 340 L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 442 424 Las Vegas 9 7 0 .563 339 407 Denver 7 9 0 .438 311 294

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 11 5 0 .688 479 332 x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 418 334 e-Washington 6 10 0 .375 313 427 e-N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 251 394

South

W L T Pct PF PA y-Tampa Bay 12 4 0 .750 470 336 New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 334 315 e-Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 293 429 e-Carolina 5 11 0 .313 287 363

North

W L T Pct PF PA *-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 420 334 e-Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 394 409 e-Chicago 6 10 0 .375 294 376 e-Detroit 2 13 1 .156 288 437

West

W L T Pct PF PA x-L.A. Rams 12 4 0 .750 436 345 x-Arizona 11 5 0 .688 419 328 San Francisco 9 7 0 .563 400 341 e-Seattle 6 10 0 .375 357 336 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division *-clinched home-field advantage

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 29, Atlanta 15 Chicago 29, N.Y. Giants 3 Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31 L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19 Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20 New England 50, Jacksonville 10 Philadelphia 20, Washington 16 Tampa Bay 28, N.Y. Jets 24 Tennessee 34, Miami 3 L.A. Chargers 34, Denver 13 San Francisco 23, Houston 7 Arizona 25, Dallas 22 New Orleans 18, Carolina 10 Seattle 51, Detroit 29 Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. New England at Miami, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 23 11 .676 — Philadelphia 19 16 .543 4½ Boston 18 19 .486 6½ Toronto 16 17 .485 6½ New York 17 20 .459 7½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 23 14 .622 — Charlotte 19 18 .514 4 Washington 18 18 .500 4½ Atlanta 16 19 .457 6 Orlando 7 30 .189 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 24 10 .706 — Milwaukee 25 13 .658 1 Cleveland 21 16 .568 4½ Indiana 14 23 .378 11½ Detroit 6 28 .176 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 23 14 .622 — Dallas 18 18 .500 4½ San Antonio 14 21 .400 8 New Orleans 13 23 .361 9½ Houston 10 27 .270 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 26 10 .722 — Denver 18 16 .529 7 Minnesota 16 20 .444 10 Portland 13 22 .371 12½ Oklahoma City 13 23 .361 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 28 7 .800 — Phoenix 28 8 .778 ½ L.A. Clippers 19 18 .514 10 L.A. Lakers 19 19 .500 10½ Sacramento 16 22 .421 13½

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 136, New Orleans 113 Chicago 120, Washington 119 Detroit 117, San Antonio 116, OT L.A. Clippers 120, Brooklyn 116 Denver 124, Houston 111 Golden State 123, Utah 116

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 120, New York 105 Sacramento 115, Miami 113 Cleveland 108, Indiana 104 Boston 116, Orlando 111, OT Dallas 95, Oklahoma City 86 Phoenix 133, Charlotte 99 L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 103

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m. Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m. Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 7 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Miami at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Denver, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 34 21 8 5 47 109 101 Florida 32 21 7 4 46 122 95 Toronto 31 21 8 2 44 104 76 Boston 28 16 10 2 34 80 73 Detroit 33 15 15 3 33 90 112 Buffalo 33 10 17 6 26 89 116 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89 Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66 N.Y. Rangers 33 21 8 4 46 97 84 Pittsburgh 31 18 8 5 41 99 81 Philadelphia 32 13 13 6 32 85 106 Columbus 30 15 14 1 31 99 105 New Jersey 33 13 15 5 31 96 116 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 33 19 9 5 43 116 91 Nashville 33 20 11 2 42 101 89 Minnesota 31 19 10 2 40 116 98 Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 119 93 Winnipeg 31 15 11 5 35 95 91 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 32 11 17 4 26 74 108 Arizona 30 6 21 3 15 63 117

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 35 22 12 1 45 127 107 Anaheim 35 17 11 7 41 107 98 Calgary 30 17 7 6 40 98 67 Edmonton 32 18 12 2 38 110 103 Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 91 89 San Jose 33 17 15 1 35 94 102 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Florida 5, Montreal 2 Carolina 7, Columbus 4 Boston 4, Buffalo 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 3, Edmonton 2, OT Nashville 6, Chicago 1 Toronto 6, Ottawa 0 St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4 Vancouver 5, Seattle 2 Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Tampa Bay 0 Pittsburgh 8, San Jose 5 Boston 5, Detroit 1 Colorado 4, Anaheim 2 New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT Winnipeg 5, Vegas 4, OT Calgary 5, Chicago 1 Dallas at Arizona, ppd

Monday’s Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Toronto, ppd Minnesota at Ottawa, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

Calgary at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal, ppd San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Arizona, 9 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd

Men’s college basketball

EAST Arcadia 88, Immaculata 60 Binghamton 68, Mass.-Lowell 63 California (Pa.) 81, Kutztown 64 Christopher Newport 85, Widener 47 Colby 84, Maine Maritime 69 Cornell 79, Dartmouth 71 Houston 66, Temple 61 Iona 69, Marist 66 NJIT 69, Maine 66 North Carolina 91, Boston College 65 Penn 77, Brown 73 Penn St. 61, Indiana 58 Penn State-Erie 73, Carnegie Mellon 70 Post (Conn.) 93, Holy Family 55 Rhode Island 70, American International 55 St. Lawrence 60, Elmira 57 Susquehanna 86, Lebanon Valley 60 Swarthmore 89, Stevens Tech 63 Vassar 75, Moravian 64 Wingate 93, Virginia-Wise 72 SOUTH Auburn-Montgomery 68, Lee 61 Barry 98, St. Leo 84 Christian Brothers 69, West Georgia 65 Coastal Carolina 76, Emory & Henry 62 Delta St. 72, Mississippi College 66 Emory 87, Oglethorpe 65 Huntingdon 70, Mississippi Women Owls 67 Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64 Lynn 81, Rollins 60 Nova Southeastern 93, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 71 Tampa 91, Palm Beach Atlantic 67 West Alabama 84, Valdosta St. 74 MIDWEST Augustana (SD) 71, Wayne St. (Neb.) 55 Bemidji St. 70, Minn.-Crookston 46 Capital 88, Olivet 80 Indiana St. 76, Bradley 71 Manchester 88, Transylvania 80 Michigan St. 73, Northwestern 67 Minnesota St. 92, Concordia (St.P.) 82 Missouri St. 61, Drake 56 Missouri-St. Louis 82, Rockhurst 62 N. Iowa 83, Evansville 61 Northern St. 83, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 80, 2OT Ohio St. 87, Nebraska 79 Quincy 71, Maryville (Mo.) 67 S. Indiana 68, McKendree 55 S.D. Mines 82, W. Colorado 77, OT Saginaw Valley St. 92, Indiana-Northwest 68 Saint Louis 76, Richmond 69 Sioux Falls 72, SW Minnesota 71, OT Truman St. 74, Lindenwood (Mo.) 56 Valparaiso 81, Illinois St. 76, OT Winona St. 73, Upper Iowa 68, OT SOUTHWEST Ark.-Fort Smith 74, Cameron 63 Incarnate Word 90, Dallas Christian 45 SMU 72, UCF 60 St. Thomas (Texas) 81, Dallas Crusaders 72 Texas A&M Commerce 73, Dallas Baptist 64 Texas-Permian Basin 66, St Edwards 65 Texas-Tyler 69, Midwestern St. 68 West Texas A&M 91, Oklahoma Christian 56 FAR WEST CS Monterey Bay 75, San Francisco St. 74 CS San Marcos 70, Cal State-LA 61 CSU-Chico 61, CS Stanislaus 55 California 74, Arizona St. 50 Humboldt St. 84, Sonoma St. 60 Schreiner 87, Colorado College 82

Women’s college basketball

EAST Army 69, Bucknell 62 Boston U. 82, Navy 58 Columbia 65, Yale 55 Cornell 45, Dartmouth 36 Fordham 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 36 Lehigh 72, Colgate 52 NJIT 67, Maine 59, OT Penn 66, Brown 37 Princeton 68, Harvard 50 Stony Brook 77, Hartford 39 Villanova 70, St. John’s 68 SOUTH Alabama 56, Auburn 53 Duke 72, Notre Dame 70 Georgia 73, Florida 69 LSU 75, Texas A&M 66 Louisville 50, Georgia Tech 48 North Carolina 81, Clemson 62 South Carolina 80, Mississippi St. 68 Virginia Tech 66, Wake Forest 53 W. Carolina 79, Montreat 23 MIDWEST Creighton 67, Xavier 51 IUPUI 77, Wright St. 62 Indiana 70, Maryland 63, OT Iowa 93, Evansville 56 Iowa St. 88, West Virginia 72 Kansas St. 68, Baylor 59 Missouri St. 74, Valparaiso 62 Purdue 60, Rutgers 58 S. Illinois 63, Loyola Chicago 50 SOUTHWEST Cent. Arkansas 71, Jarvis Christian 63 Oklahoma 97, Texas Tech 91 SMU 79, TCU 53 Tennessee 70, Arkansas 63 Texas 62, Oklahoma St. 51 FAR WEST Oregon 88, Fighting Saints 57 Stanford 82, Washington St. 44

Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Jaire Alexander on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Placed DL Kyle Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Antonio Brown. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Suspended Florida C Sam Bennett three games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Montreal F Cedric Paquette during a game Saturday. ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RWs Buddy Robinson and Vinni Lettieri from the taxi squad. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen from taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned RW Ryan MacInnis to Rochester (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Collin Delia to Rockford (AHL). Reassigned RW MacKenzie Entwistle to the taxi squad. Recalled LW Josiah Slavin from taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Reassinged G Adam Scheel and D Thomas Harley to the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassinged D Maxence Guenette to the taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist, LW Radim Zohorna and G Louis Domingue from the taxi squad. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived RW James Neal. Reassigned D Calle Rosen and RW Alexei Toropchenko to Springfield (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Adin Hill to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from the taxi squad. Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to the taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Lucas Johansen to the taxi squad. Recalled C Michael Sgarbossa from the taxi squad.

