UPMC Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport recently welcomed James Pingpank Jr., MD, FACS, a surgical oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and associate professor of surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
Pingpank specializes in the surgical treatment of patients with primary and metastatic gastrointestinal cancer, including advanced malignancies of the liver and abdominal cavity.
Pingpank will see patients at UPMC Division of Surgical Oncology, UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Suite 1003, Williamsport.
Pingpank received a medical degree from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C. He completed a residency at the University of Connecticut, Department of Surgery, Farmington, Conn., and a fellowship at the Fox Chase Cancer Center Department of Surgery, Philadelphia.
Pingpank joined UPMC in 2008 and has more than 10 years of experience with HIPEC procedures. He is board-certified in general surgery.
Kingdom Kidz Inc.
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has received a correspondence from GuideStar by Candid that the organization has completed required question fields requested of them as a nonprofit and has demonstrated a commitment to nonprofit transparency.
As a result, the organization has been awarded the Bronze Seal Star (basic information about the nonprofit organization), Silver Seal Star (financial records available to the public) and the Gold Seal Star (highlights the organization’s programs, projects, goals, strategies, capabilities, indicators and progress).
The staff is currently working on the question fields for the final transparency seal star, Platinum, which will demonstrate Kingdom Kidz’ value with metrics showing its progress and results.
GuideStar was one of the first central sources of information on US nonprofits and is the world’s largest source of information about nonprofit organizations. It was founded in Williamsburg, Va., in September 1992 and received tax-exempt status in 1996, the same year the company began posting nonprofit organizations’ financial reports to the World Wide Web. GuideStar also serves to verify that a recipient organization is established and that donated funds go where the donor intended.
Evangelical Community
Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced reappointments to its Board of Directors.
The board is made up of members of the community and medical staff, and serve to guide the hospital in meeting health care needs.
Re-elected for a three-year term for the Class of 2023, were: Timothy Apple, Lewisburg; Roger Haddon Jr., president/CEO, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation; Jeffrey Kapsar, president/CEO, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust; and David Zelechoski, M.D., Internal Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg as the Medical Representative.
Apple continues as chair of the board, with J. Donald Steele Jr. serving as vice chair.
Kathryn Giorgini, D.O., will continue to serve as medical staff president for the hospital, while Kenneth Jusko, D.O., has been named medical staff vice president. Additional medical staff representatives are Shawn McGlaughlin, M.D., and Christopher Motto, M.D.
Corporate officers of the board remain as: Kendra Aucker, president; James A. Stopper, treasurer; and William Anderson III, corporate secretary.
