Friday, Nov. 11
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Virginia Tech., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
High school football
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer
PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal
at Northeastern High School
Lewisburg vs. Conwell-Egan, 1 p.m.
Field hockey
PIAA Class A quarterfinal
at Lower Dauphin Middle School
Lewisburg vs. Oley Valley, 1 p.m.
College football
Maryland at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Saint Peter’s, TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Women’s basketball
Fairleigh Dickinson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
