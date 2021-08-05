Baseball
Major League GlanceAmerican LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _ Boston 64 45 .587 1 New York 58 49 .542 6 Toronto 56 49 .533 7 Baltimore 38 69 .355 26
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 44 .589 _ Cleveland 52 53 .495 10 Detroit 52 58 .473 12½ Kansas City 45 60 .429 17 Minnesota 45 63 .417 18½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 65 42 .607 _ Oakland 61 48 .560 5 Seattle 58 51 .532 8 Los Angeles 54 54 .500 11½ Texas 39 69 .361 26½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1 Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 4, Boston 2 Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5 Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1 L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3 San Diego 8, Oakland 1 Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3 Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5 Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3 Toronto 8, Cleveland 6 Boston 4, Detroit 1 L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1 Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m. Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
National LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 56 51 .523 _ Philadelphia 55 53 .509 1½ Atlanta 53 54 .495 3 Washington 49 59 .454 7½ Miami 46 62 .426 10½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 44 .596 _ Cincinnati 57 51 .528 7½ St. Louis 53 53 .500 10½ Chicago 51 57 .472 13½ Pittsburgh 41 67 .380 23½
West Division W L Pct GB
San Francisco 67 40 .626 _ Los Angeles 64 44 .593 3½ San Diego 62 48 .564 6½ Colorado 47 60 .439 20 Arizona 34 74 .315 33½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4 Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4 Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1 Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings Arizona 3, San Francisco 1 San Diego 8, Oakland 1 Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5 Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2 Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings Philadelphia 9, Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3 Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-8), 3:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League GlanceTriple-A EastMidwest DivisionW L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 45 32 .584 — Toledo (Detroit) 44 33 .571 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 41 37 .526 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 37 40 .481 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 34 43 .442 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 33 43 .434 11½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 30 48 .385 15½
Northeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 47 27 .635 — Buffalo (Toronto) 46 30 .605 2 Worcester (Boston) 42 35 .545 6½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 35 41 .461 13 Rochester (Washington) 31 43 .419 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 26 51 .338 22½
Southeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 52 26 .667 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 45 33 .577 7 Jacksonville (Miami) 44 34 .564 8 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 42 37 .532 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 38 41 .481 14½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 30 46 .395 21 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 28 50 .359 24 ___
Sunday’s Games
Worcester 8, Buffalo 1 Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, canc. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd. Toledo 6, Omaha 3 Louisville 2, Iowa 0 Indianapolis 12, St. Paul 5 Gwinnett 4, Memphis 2 Norfolk 5, Durham 3 Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 3 Columbus 6, Nashville 0, 1st game Columbus 2, Nashviile 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Durham 5, Memphis 2 Worcester 7, Scranton/W-B 2 Rochester 3, Syracuse 1 Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4 Lehigh Valley 6, Bufffalo 1 Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 4 Omaha 11, Columbus 7, 11 innings Iowa 5, Indianapolis 1 St. Paul 5, Louisville 4 Nashville 3, Toledo 2
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m. Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 2, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Double-A NortheastNortheast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 50 29 .633 — Portland (Boston) 48 30 .615 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 36 40 .474 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 33 45 .423 16½ Reading (Philadelphia) 31 49 .388 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 25 54 .316 25
Southwest DivisionW L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 48 30 .615 — Bowie (Baltimore) 46 32 .590 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 43 34 .558 4½ Erie (Detroit) 43 37 .537 6 Richmond (San Francisco) 40 40 .500 9 Harrisburg (Washington) 28 51 .354 20½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Erie 7, Harrisburg 3 Richmond 4, Reading 2 Binghamton 9, Portland 0 Altoona 5, Akron 4, 12 innings Somerset 8, Bowie 4 New Hampshire 8, Hartford 2
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 12, New Hampshire 1 Portland 5, Binghamton 2, 1st game Binghamton 8, Portland 2, 2nd game Erie 8, Harrisburg 4 Reading 4, Richmond 1 Altoona 8, Akron 5 Somerset 6, Bowie 2
Thursday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 2, 5 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East GlanceNorth DivisionW L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 52 28 .650 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 40 39 .506 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 43 .463 15 Wilmington (Washington) 32 48 .400 20 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 48 .385 21
South DivisionW L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 57 23 .713 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 50 30 .625 7 Greenville (Boston) 41 38 .519 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 43 .463 20 Hickory (Texas) 36 43 .456 20½ Asheville (Houston) 33 44 .429 22½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 31 49 .388 26 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 15, Greensboro 3 Winston-Salem 4, Asheville 3 Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0 Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1 Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 5 Greenville 5, Rome 1
Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Hickory 2 Asheville 8, Winston-Salem 7 Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2 Bowling Green 7, Wilmington 1 Jersey Shore 2, Aberdeen 1 Greenville 5, Rome 4
Thursday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
MLS GlanceEastern ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
New England 11 3 4 37 33 21 Orlando City 8 4 5 29 27 22 Philadelphia 7 4 7 28 24 17 Nashville 6 1 10 28 25 15 New York City FC 8 5 3 27 30 16 D.C. United 7 7 3 24 25 20 Columbus 6 5 6 24 19 20 CF Montréal 6 6 5 23 23 22 New York 5 7 4 19 20 20 Cincinnati 3 7 6 15 17 29 Atlanta 2 6 9 15 18 23 Chicago 3 9 5 14 18 28 Toronto FC 3 9 5 14 21 36 Inter Miami CF 3 8 4 13 13 25
Western ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 3 5 32 25 13 Sporting Kansas City 9 4 3 30 29 19 LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 27 27 Colorado 8 4 3 27 22 16 Los Angeles FC 6 5 5 23 22 19 Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 19 21 Real Salt Lake 5 4 6 21 24 16 Portland 6 8 1 19 19 26 Houston 3 5 9 18 19 23 FC Dallas 4 7 5 17 20 24 San Jose 4 7 5 17 18 25 Austin FC 4 8 4 16 13 18 Vancouver 3 7 6 15 18 27 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1, tie Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville 0, New England 0, tie Atlanta 2, CF Montréal 2, tie D.C. United 4, Columbus 2 Philadelphia 3, Toronto FC 0 Miami 1, Orlando City 1, tie New York City FC 0, Chicago 0, tie Cincinnati 0, New York 0, tie Austin FC 3, Houston 2 FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m. Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m. Nashville at Miami, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of RHPs Marcus Diplan and Dusten Knight from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Designated RHP Shaun Anderson and INF Domingo Leyba for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the COVID-19 list. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Selected the contract of LHP Packy Naughton from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Pressly from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Bryan Abreau to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 3B Emmanuel Rivera from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Zimmer on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Packy Naughton. Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza Jr. off waivers from Houston and optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Khris Davis on a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Scranton/WilkesBarre. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Evan Phillips on a minor league contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Placed OF David Dahl on unconditional release waivers. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Joakim Soria on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled LHP Tayler Saucedo from Buffalo (Triple-A East).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Feliz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a major league contract. Designated RHP Yefry Ramirez for assignment. Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Darien Nunez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Cole Hamels to ACL Dodgers (Arizona Complex League). MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated INF Deven Marrero for assignment. Reinstated RHP Paul Campbell from the restricted list. Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the IL. Sent RHP Preston Guilmet outright to Jacksonville. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Nashville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Eric Lauer on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Edwin Diaz on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Damon Jones from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned C Rafael Marchan to Lehigh Valley. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred RHP Chase De Jong from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Steven Brault from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis. Activated LHP Anthony Banda. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Dinelson Lamet to Lake Elsinore (Low-A West) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Tommy La Stella from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 3. Designated LHP Conner Menez for assignment.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released INF Jackson Pritchard. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Riley Ottesen. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Alex Carrillo. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach Lauson.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson to a Rookie Scale Contract. Signed G Sharife Cooper to a two-way contract. DENVER NUGGETS Signed G Nah’Shon Hyland. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Alen Smailagic. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Jalen Green. INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Chris Duarte to a rookie scale contract. LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Alfonzo McKinnie. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Jaden Springer and C Andre Drummond. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Cody Zeller. TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived C Aron Baynes. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Corey Kispert.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Ryan Pope. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Sterling Hofrichter on IR. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Dereus. Waived OLB Chauncey Rivers. Activated CB Iman Marshall. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Caleb Benenoch. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Doug Middleton. Waived FB Mason Stokke. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree. Placed LB Christian Jones, LS Pat Scales, DT Eddie Goldman and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Released OLB Reggie Gilbert. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Cody Conway with an injury designation. Signed CB Salvion Smith. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Josh Avery. Activated LB Ryan Wilborn from the COVID_19 list. Activated TE Josiah Deguara from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DL Taven Bryan on the COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB Darwin Thompson from the COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Jeremiah Poutasi and DT Gerald McCoy. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID_19 list. Waived G Jamil Demby. Signed G Jeremiah Kolone. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander and LB Kwon Alexander. Placed CB Keith Washington on IR. Activated K Will Lutz from the non-football injury list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Tommy Stevens. Placed RB Mike Weber on IR. Signed WR Andy Jones. NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Josh Johnson. Waived LB Brendon White. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated S Andrew Adams from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Demarkus Acy and OT Anthony Cole with injury designations. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB B.W. Webb and TE Joshua Perkins. Waived CB Tim Harris and TE Josh Pederson.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Marian Studenic to a one-year, two-way contract. OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Victor Mete to a one-year contract. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract. Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
MLS INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Denied Chicago Fire FC’s appeal of the red card issued to D Wyatt Omsberg in the 34th minute of a Aug. 1 match against Philadelphia Union. D.C. UNITED — Recalled D Jacob Greene from Loudoun United (USL). LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Daniel Crisostomo to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
