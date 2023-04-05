Wednesday, April 5
• Building Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
• Milton Ministerium Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton. Presented by Pastors James and Jilline Bond.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, April 6
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831.
• Philatelist E. Gallery Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Friday, April 7
• Fairy Garden Workshop, 1 to 1:45 or 2 to 3 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3miSt3i. (R) ($)
Saturday, April 8
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. For children age 2 to 16. Followed by an Easter bunny visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lincoln Park, Front and Broadway streets, Milton.
• Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., East Buffalo Township Field, Fairground Road Lewisburg.
• Free Easter puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Nerf Modification Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-crepes. (R)
• Nature’s Explorers: Picture and Sound: Looking and Listening, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3Jg1149. (R) ($)
• Blues Night with The Cadillac Cats, 7 to 10 p.m., Moon Room, Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown. Benefits the Haunted Hotel. ($)
Monday, April 10
• Lewisburg Garden Club meeting, 12:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Eric Smith will present “Incidental Pollination: A history of the coevolution of bees and flowers.”
Tuesday, April 11
• Comprehensive blood screen, 6:30 to 11 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. ($) (R)
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Lego Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Wednesday, April 12
• Strong Body, Strong Mind, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Taryn Wilk. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Kids in the Kitchen Pizza Party, 6 to 8 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-pizza. (R)
• Panel discussion on vascular disease, 6 p.m., Miller Conference Center, Evangelical Community Hospital Main entrance, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200 or www.evanhospital.com/calendar.
Thursday, April 13
• Coffee Hour, 10 a.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Featuring author David L. Richards, who has published “Masten: Lumber Giant, Charles W. Sones and the Story of a Pennsylvania Lumber Ghost Town, 1906-1930.”
