MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Middle School has announced its Terrific Kids for April and May.
Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, that promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance.
The Terrific Kids have been chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: Thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive and capable. Students are recognized with a certificate and picture and will be awarded a cash gift sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis at the end of the year assembly with their peers.
April’s sixth-grade Terrific Kid is Anna Faust, the daughter of Loretta and Ian Faust. She is the sister of Joseph. She enjoys drawing and playing outside during her free time.
Amelia Fluman received this honor for seventh grade. She is the daughter of Albert and Renee Fluman and has one sibling, Aubrey. Her school activities include archery, Math Counts, PJHS, NJHS, softball and field hockey. Amelia’s favorite class is algebra.
The Terrific Kid for eighth grade is Alex Walter, the son of Seth and Melissa Walter. Jesse, Chloe, and Braydin are his siblings. He enjoys hunting and fishing. His future plans are to become involved in automobile repair.
The May sixth-grade Terrific Kid is Gabriel Woolsey, the son of Job and Amy Woolsey. He is a brother to Carson. Science is his favorite class. He enjoys gardening and riding his side-by-side.
Jacob Magruder received the honor for the seventh grade. He is the son of Carlene Magruder and the late Michael Magruder. He has a stepbrother, Brandon. He enjoys science class and playing nitro ball at recess.
The Terrific Kid for eighth grade is Brooke Gessner, the daughter of Shelby and Chad Gessner. Gavin is her sibling. She enjoys FCS, playing softball, basketball, and field hockey. Her future plans are to work for a sports scholarship for college.
