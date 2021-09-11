HUMMELS WHARF — How artifacts from the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 became part of a local display illustrated the spirit of a local fire company.
John Grove, Hummels Wharf Fire Company deputy chief, said the idea came to him as he was reading a trade magazine for firefighters. He noticed an ad which indicated pieces of steel from the World Trade Center were available for such displays.
Grove contacted the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, builder and owner of the “twin towers,” and received a 10-page list of about 300 pieces available.
The size and weight of the pieces were not listed, Grove said, and could be up to 400 pounds. He wrote back and arranged for a manageable steel piece, “H-00-2B,” to be brought to Hummels Wharf.
Grove said it was unclear which portion of the building the steel piece came from. Based on its shape, he suspected it was a lateral from the one-time largest buildings in North America. It was brought back and put on display with two pieces of granite on each side.
But he noted the idea for a 9-11 memorial did not stop there.
“One thing that happens in this fire company,” Grove observed. “They don't run with it, they fly with it.”
Two towers on either side of the steel were being worked on when Grove saw a photo in a newspaper of a vehicle hauling buckets of soil from the crash site of American 93. The aircraft which crashed near Shanksville, Somerset County, was diverted from its intended target after apparent resistance by passengers.
Grove said he didn't even know soil was available, but contacted the National Park Service for an addition of some to the display. They agreed the amount requested, a small urn-full, could be picked up.
The idea then emerged that a damaged piece of the Pentagon could be added to the display. But getting one required the help of a Congressional aide and a trip to Arlington, Va.
The Pentagon, administrative headquarters for the American military, was built largely during World War II. Hence, limestone blocks were used in its construction to conserve steel.
Grove and his assistants had a choice from among many damaged as one of the four hijacked passenger planes crashed into the Pentagon on the fateful day. They picked one which was manageable to move. He noticed that each piece of limestone was numbered as they were when the building was designed and put together.
The three artifacts were placed behind glass outside the fire company with a plaque on the stonework honoring men and women in service as well as the many who died as the result of the attacks.
As the gravity of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 became obvious, Grove said many volunteers from the Hummels Wharf company wanted to go to New York and help. But the official word was put out to stay away unless called.
On that day, Grove said he had plans to go to Hershey with his parents who had a medical appointment. But as they waited to leave and saw the attacks unfold on television, Grove got a call from emergency management officials and had to postpone the appointment.
Grove added that much has happened in the time since, especially as it pertains to the science and skill of firefighting and other emergency service.
“It changed my life,” Grove said. “Up until that happened, I was a firefighter. My dad was a firefighter (and) my grandfather. That's basically what you did.”
New training for firefighters followed, including a trip to Anniston, Ala. for instruction in toxic chemicals, poisons and handling them. A federal seminar in New Mexico instructed personnel in bombs, explosive devices and how they were made.
