Wednesday, Dec. 14
Girls basketball
Line Mountain at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Milton at Central Columbia, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg vs. TBA at Towanda Tournament, 6 p.m.
Montoursville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Mount Aloysius Tournament, TBA
Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament at Milton, 6 p.m.
Warrior Run at King of the Mountain Tournament, TBA
Coed bowling
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Coed swimming
Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Troy, 6:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. TBA at Towanda Tournament, TBA
Girls basketball
Milton at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 1 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Mount Aloysius Tournament, TBA
Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament at Milton, 9 a.m.
Warrior Run at King of the Mountain Tournament, TBA
Coed bowling
Lewisburg at Snow Roller Invitational, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Men’s basketball
Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
College wrestling
Bucknell at Buffalo/Edinboro/Niagara County, TBA
Monday, Dec. 19
Boys basketball
Dallas at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
