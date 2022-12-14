Wednesday, Dec. 14

Girls basketball

Line Mountain at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Milton at Central Columbia, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg vs. TBA at Towanda Tournament, 6 p.m.

Montoursville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Mount Aloysius Tournament, TBA

Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament at Milton, 6 p.m.

Warrior Run at King of the Mountain Tournament, TBA

Coed bowling

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Coed swimming

Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

College wrestling

Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Troy, 6:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg vs. TBA at Towanda Tournament, TBA

Girls basketball

Milton at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 1 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Mount Aloysius Tournament, TBA

Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament at Milton, 9 a.m.

Warrior Run at King of the Mountain Tournament, TBA

Coed bowling

Lewisburg at Snow Roller Invitational, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Men’s basketball

Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

College wrestling

Bucknell at Buffalo/Edinboro/Niagara County, TBA

Monday, Dec. 19

Boys basketball

Dallas at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

