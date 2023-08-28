Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Finding and applying for jobs online, 4 to 6 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Wednesday, Aug. 30
• Yard sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Chirst, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Aug. 31
• Engineering Club: Bubble Experiments, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For students in grades three through five. 570-966-0831. (R)
Saturday, Sept. 2
• Kitties with Kiddies, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. Register at https://bit.ly/bcm-arcsept. ($)
• Create Labor Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Sewing Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children 6 and up. Registration required. 570-523-1172.
• Turkey dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, between Turbotville and McEwensville. ($)
Tuesday, Sept. 5
• Skin cancer screening, 8:45 to 11:15 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
• Master Plan for Aging meeting, Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek. Presented by Tiffany Snook and Holly Kyle, of the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging.
• Intro to Microsoft Excel, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. Registration required. 570-966-0831.
• Kids in the Kitchen: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, 5 to 7 p.m., Forest and Field Demo Kitche, 1072 Alliance Park Drive, Bloomsburg. Register required at https://bit.ly/bcm-kikmouse.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Talk with the Doc on Ankle Replacement, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Main Entrance Conference Rooms, Lewisburg. Presented by Dr. Gerard Cush. www.EvanHospital.com/calendar. Registration required.
Thursday, Sept. 7
• Free blood pressure, 8 a.m. to noon, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, Warrior Run Manor, 1105 Main St., Watsontown.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Young Adult Writers Group, 3 to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. Registration required. 570-966-0831.
Friday, Sept. 8
• Skin Cancer Screening, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required 570-768-3200.
• Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg.
Saturday, Sept. 9
• Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk, check-in 8:30 a.m., walk begins at 9:30, The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Basic Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. Registration required. 570-922-4773.
• Celebrate Farmers’ Consumer Awareness Day, 10 a.m to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Music at the Mountain, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.
• Milton Harvest Festival, arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m., to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, registration at 7:30 a.m., race starts 9:30 a.m., Broadway and Filbert streets; pet parade, 9 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., Milton; princess pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
