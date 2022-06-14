Library hosting online auction
MIFFLINBURG — More than 70 local artisan items will be up for bid throughout June as the Herr Memorial Library’s Online Artisan Auction is conducted at https://shopsmol.com/herrlibraryauction.
Winning bids will be notified immediately following the close of the auction on June 30. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer.
Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split 50/50 with the artist and will directly benefit the library, to help offset daily operating expenses.
Audubon to hold monthly program
LEWISBURG — Seven Mountains Audubon will hold its Monthly Educational Program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Kelly Township Building.
The guest speaker will be Kerry Givens, a bird photographer.
He has lead a trip to Australia and each year has given a lecture at the Philadelphia Flower Show. Givens specializes in macrophotography, and his program will focus on birds, plants and insects in the natural world.
Basket raffle
DANVILLE — A basket raffle, to benefit the Danville Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in the Washies Fire Company, 400 Railroad St., Danville.
Drawings for numerous prizes will be held starting at 3:30 p.m. Winners need not be present.
Park work day June 18
MIFFLINBURG — The Friends of R.B. Winter State Park will hold a Volunteer Workday starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the park, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.
Volunteers will perform trail maintenance and remove invasive plant species at various locations.
For more information, visit www.friendsofrbwinter.org
Workdays are held from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month.
Hot-dog lunch
DANVILLE — A free hot-dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at White Hall Baptist Church, 699 White Hall Road, Danville.
Fundraiser to benefit haunted hotel
WATSONTOWN — A Mega Basket Raffle, to benefit the Watson Inn Haunted Hotel, will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown.
Funds raised through the haunted hotel are donated to the community, including a scholarship fund and to assist local families with medical needs.
Women’s brunch
NEW COLUMBIA — A Lewisburg Women’s Connection brunch will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Bonanza, New Columbia. Doors open at 9.
For more information, or to make a reservation to attend, contact Betty at blyler@dejazzd.com or Tracy at 570-742-8995.
