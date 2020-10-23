Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Portugiese Grand Prix
Track: Algrave International Circuit (road course, 2.891 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: SpeedyCash.com 400
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 11 a.m., FS1
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. (street circuit, 1.8 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: AuotraderEchoPark Automotive 500
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN
