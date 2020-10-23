Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Portugiese Grand Prix

Track: Algrave International Circuit (road course, 2.891 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2

--

Series: NASCAR Truck

Race: SpeedyCash.com 400

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 11 a.m., FS1

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Track: Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. (street circuit, 1.8 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: AuotraderEchoPark Automotive 500

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN

