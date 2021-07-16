HARRISBURG (AP) — Penn State will impose its first tuition increase for incoming in-state undergraduate students since the 2017-18 school year, under a plan approved by trustees on Thursday.
Incoming Pennsylvania resident students will see a 2.5% tuition increase at all campuses for the 2021-22 school year.
At the University Park campus, that will mean a per-semester increase of $224, to $9,184, while the per-semester increase at the Commonwealth Campuses will range from $162 to $184, depending on the campus, the school said.
Under the plan, out-of-state undergraduate students and all graduate students will see tuition increase by 2.75%.
At University Park, per-semester tuition for nonresident undergraduates will rise by $481, to $17,973. At all other Penn State campuses, per-semester tuition will rise by $294 to $336.
The student fee will remain flat at $265 per semester for full-time students at the University Park campus.
It will increase by $1 per semester at most of the undergraduate Commonwealth Campuses, and range from $192 to $250 per semester for full-time students.
