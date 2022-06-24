Rock singer Arthur Brown is 80. Actor Michele Lee is 80. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 79. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 78. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 77. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 75. Actor Peter Weller is 75. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 73. Actor Nancy Allen is 72. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 72. Actor Joe Penny is 66. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark) is 63. R&B/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 62. Actor Iain Glen is 61. Rock singer Curt Smith is 61. Actor Danielle Spencer is 57. Actor Sherry Stringfield is 55. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 52. Actor Carla Gallo is 47. Actor Amir Talai (TV: “LA to Vegas”) is 45. Actor-producer Mindy Kaling is 43. Actor Minka Kelly is 42. Actor Vanessa Ray is 41. Actor Justin Hires is 37. Actor Candice Patton is 37. Singer Solange Knowles is 36. Actor Max Ehrich is 31. Actor Beanie Feldstein is 29.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Williamsport man killed in crash
- Columbia County murder-suicide under investigation
- Board votes to retain Center Street property
- The Long road to recovery
- Matthew E. Walker
- Larry C. Mensch
- Mediterranean food store to move
- Harvest Festival adds new layout, names grand marshal
- Warrior Run Majors stay alive in District 13 play
- Northumberland County launches new CAD system
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.