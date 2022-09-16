In 1630, the Massachusetts village of Shawmut changed its name to Boston.
In 1908, General Motors was founded in Flint, Michigan, by William C. Durant.
In 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would “find them, get them running and hunt them down.”
