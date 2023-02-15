Wednesday, Feb. 15
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Friday, Feb. 17
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
College wrestling
Princeton at Bucknell, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Boys wrestling
District 4 South Sectional (at Southern Columbia), 9 a.m.
Coed bowling
PHAC Invitational at Selinsgrove’s Best Bowl, TBA
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Boston U. at Bucknell, noon
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
