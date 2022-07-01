Klebon responds to allegations by ex-commissioner

SUNBURY — Northumberland County Republican Commissioner Joe Klebon believes ex-commissioner Vinny Clausi, a Democrat, is posturing himself to seek another term on the board of commissioner.
Clausi recently issued a scathing letter to the editor questioning Klebon's dedication to his position. Klebon is up for re-election in 2023, along with fellow Republican commissioner Sam Schiccatano and Democrat Kym Best.
In his letter, Clausi alleges that Klebon is rarely in the office and only attends the monthly commissioners' meetings and photo opportunities.
Klebon estimates he's physically in the office 30 hours per week, in addition to performing other numerous responsibilities related to the post.
"I don't come one day a month just for the meeting or to get my picture taken," Klebon said. "Some days I'm in the office eight hours, some days it's four.
"As a commissioner, you may not be in the office, but you may be attending some type of program," he said. "There is many other times that we go to certain meetings."
For example, Klebon said he serves on the Northumberland County Conservation District Board of Directors, which meets monthly.
"Just because we're not in the office doesn't mean we're not working," Klebon said. "The county is our office, basically. We don't have to be in our brick and mortar building."
In his letter, Clausi said Klebon receives the commissioner's designated $36,000 annual salary, plus benefits and a pension.
"That's a lie," Klebon said. "I do not receive any benefits... I'm not on the insurance plan."
He's not sure how much of a pension he's entitled to as a commissioner.
In his letter, Clausi refers to Klebon as "Country Club Joe Klebon," claiming the commissioner spends most of his time golfing at a country club. He also claims Klebon was attending the Masters Tournament in Georgia when the Northumberland County Jail warden resigned.
Klebon was not at the Masters Tournament.
"A couple people called me asking if I could get tickets for them to go there," Klebon said. "If I ever get tickets to go to the (Masters) golf tournament, I will use them myself."
He noted that tickets to the tournament are "tremendously hard to get."
Klebon also said he has thus far only played golf eight times this year.
"I do not belong to a country club," he added.
Klebon also stressed he is one of seven members on the prison board, and cannot take any personnel action on his own.
"I can't just say to the warden, 'do this or do that,'" he said. "It takes the whole prison board."
When there is an issue at the jail, Klebon said all members of the board are notified.
"Wherever I'm at, if I'm at home or in transit, I could be talking on the phone, talking to the warden or another prison board member, trying to see what the problem is, trying to get it taken care of," he said.
He did note that commissioners are entitled to take vacations and enjoy recreational activities.
"You are on call," Klebon said. "I get calls no matter where I'm at, it could be a Saturday, a Sunday, an evening... You address it."
He noted that he has fielded calls, and even signed county-related documents electronically, while away from the office.
Clausi alleges that Klebon appointed himself to the Northumberland County Housing Authority Board of Directors.
According to Klebon, he was appointed to the board — in 2016 or 2017 — prior to taking office, and while Schiccatano, Best and former commissioner Rick Shoch were in office.
As part of their responsibilities, Klebon said each commissioner serves on a variety of boards.
"I'm on the conservation district board, Kym's on SEDA-COG, Sam is on a variety of different boards," Klebon said. "There's a lot of these different boards that we serve on, have input."
Clausi alleges that Klebon created "his own little country club" on the housing authority board.
Klebon claims Clausi "appointed guys that are all in his corner" to boards while he was serving as commissioner.
"People that are on the housing authority (board), we are doing a lot of great things in the county," Klebon said. "We are going to continue to do that. We have people on there that are dedicated.
"They want to make it a better place, help bring housing, good, safe, clean housing to residents," he continued. "I have a high regard, a high concern, for creating good housing opportunities for people."
When he took the oath of office in 2020, Klebon said he vowed to work for unity among the three commissioners.
"We all bring certain things to the table," he said. "Kym is very knowledgable, intelligent... Sam, he does a lot of great things. The three of us work together, that's what it's all about."
While he believes Clausi is posturing himself to run for office, Klebon said he is not going to engage in a constant back-and-forth with the former commissioner.
"We're not going to get into an ongoing exchange with him via news media, sound off or letters to the editor," Klebon wrote, in a prepared email regarding the allegations. "My extensive family and friends are not happy with this kind of bullying and intimidation from Clausi and his gang. We will not be bullied or intimidated.
"We are a tight-knit group and when you attack one of us it is an attack on all of us."
Klebon said he and Schiccatano are "almost 100% certain" they are going to run for re-election in 2023.
"The employees of the county feel we do have a real concern for them," Klebon said. "I think we feel we are listening, we don't bully them, we don't threaten them. They can come and talk to us. We're not vindictive."
He also believes he, Schiccatano and Best work together and are "getting a lot of good things done."
"Currently, we have a board of commissioners that work well together and try to make good, sound decisions for the citizens... and not the turmoil, dysfunction and corruption that was commonplace during (Clausi's) tenure as county commissioner," Klebon wrote, in the prepared email.
"We don't make back-door deals, as was a common practice under (Clausi's) rule," Klebon added. "Joe Klebon, Sam Schiccatano and Kym Best adhere to the laws, policies and rules."
