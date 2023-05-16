Tuesday, May 16
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• UPMC Renew You Ladies Night Out, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Chamberlin Iron Front Building, 434 Market St., Lewisburg. Dr. Natasha Alligood-Percoco will lead a discussion on the menstruation cycle. For women age 18 to 54. KurtzKL2@UPMC.edu or 814-274-5550. (R)
Wednesday, May 17
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, May 18
• Women’s Health Screen, 7 to 11 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
• Medicare 101, 10 a.m. to noon, Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. www.usaaa17.org or 570-524-2100. (R)
Friday, May 19
• Ten Minute Plays Festival, 7 p.m., Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St. Milton. www.microtheatreonbroadway.com. ($)
Saturday, May 20
• Kathy Spangler benefit breakfast, 8 a.m., Four Bells Lutheran Church, Route 45, Millmont.
• Book Signing with Judy Sharer, 10 a.m. to noon, Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Virtual Cemetery Walk, 2 p.m., Himmel’s Church in Rebuck sanctuary, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Ten Minute Plays Festival, 7 p.m., Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton. www.microtheatreonbroadway.com. (R)
• Buffalo Valley Singers concert, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.