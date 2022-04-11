Phelps to speak to garden club
MIFFLINBURG — Keith Phelps, of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps of Mifflinburg, will present “How to Grow Beautiful Roses” at the Lewisburg Garden Club’s meeting to be held at noon today in the Fellowship Hall at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Phelps creates hand-crafted wreaths and fresh and permanent seasonal items for indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Masks are discretionary for those who are fully vaccinated.
Retirees to meet
MONTANDON — The Union County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees will hold a breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Good Wil’s restaurant, Montandon.
This meeting is open to all retired teachers, school office staff members, food service workers, custodian and maintenance staff members and administrators who reside in Union County and in neighboring communities.
School retirees from any public school in Pennsylvania who are interested in learning more about benefits and activities that are available to them should plan to attend this event.
Miller to be featured during coffee hour
WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting Michael J. Miller during a coffee hour to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Miller will provide a wide variety of music, from ancient songs to country, folk, blues, rockabilly, and originals.
As a child, he was exposed to violin and piano. In 1967, his uncle loaned an acoustic guitar to him. He has played in several Williamsport-area bands, and in September 2020 joined Celtic Wood and Wires. Their debut album, Back Door, was released in 2021.
Writers to network
STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Valley Writers Network will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in Schlow Library’s Community Room, State College.
Shara McCallum, a Penn State laureate professor, will host a conversation.
For more information, contact Dave at dmarvin14@msn.com.
56th YMCA Good Friday Breakfast
SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA’s 56th Annual Good Friday Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15 via Zoom.
The Good Friday message will be led by Pastor Eric Hoke, lead pastor of All Saints Community Church, Bronx, N.Y. Hoke founded the nondenominational Christian church in October 2017 in what is considered one of the most diverse and socioeconomically challenged communities in the nation.
Hoke grew up locally and was in YMCA Child Care, Giant Step, Youth Programs and Sports Leagues. He has also been a Y employee and worked as a Day Camp counselor.
Search the web to join Zoom. Phone contact numbers for the free meeting include 301-715-8592 (Meeting ID, 825 1215 1497 Passcode: 904877).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.