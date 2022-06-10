Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Board of Directors Chair John C. Bravman, Ph.D., is among this year’s class of Modern Healthcare’s Excellence in Governance award honorees.
The Excellence in Governance program recognizes influential individuals who serve on a board of directors for a healthcare organization and foster advancement in culture, mission and performance.
Bravman, president of Bucknell University since 2010, was appointed to the Geisinger Health Board of Directors in September 2012. He was appointed chairman of the board in December 2016 and also chairs the Emergency Action Committee. He serves as a member of the Geisinger Family, Audit and Compliance, Finance, Governance and Quality committees of the board, and also serves on the Board of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.
DANVILLE — Four Geisinger hospitals were recently recognized for their commitment to patients’ safety. Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital all received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes the hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a grade of A, B, C, D or F to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
WILLIAMSPORT — Seventeen UPMC hospitals received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022, including UPMC Williamsport. This national distinction recognizes these hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. UPMC Williamsport is proud to bring this honor to the community of north-central Pennsylvania.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The following 17 UPMC hospitals earned the top grade for spring 2022: UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford, UPMC Chautauqua, UPMC East, UPMC Hamot, UPMC Horizon-Shenango, UPMC Northwest, UPMC Passavant-McCandless, UPMC Passavant-Cranberry, UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC Lititz, UPMC Memorial, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC Shadyside, UPMC Somerset, UPMC St. Margaret, UPMC Williamsport.
LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG’s Housing Development Corporation (HDC) was recently awarded the Housing Pioneer Award during the Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) Commonwealth Housing Forum.
High Street Manor in Selinsgrove was the first project completed by SEDA-COG’s HDC in 1998. Since then, the HDC has completed nine additional housing facilities in Dalmatia, Danville, Flemington, Lewistown, Montoursville and Williamsport.
The HDC coordinates projects to buy land, secures financing, and oversees construction of rental housing for the area’s elderly population, especially those on fixed incomes. They also manage the rental complexes. Once completed, the apartments allow senior citizens to safely downsize while maintaining their independence.
ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.
To be considered, ENERGY STAR partners must perform “at a superior level of energy management” as well as demonstrate best practices, prove organization-wide energy savings, and participate actively and communicate the benefits of energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program.
WILLIAMSPORT — Valerie A. Myers has been appointed dean of nursing and health sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Myers, who has served as assistant dean of nursing at Penn College since 2018, has worked as a nurse educator and administrator in higher education for 14 years. She begins her new duties on July 1, succeeding Sandra L. Richmond, who is returning to a teaching role with Penn College’s nursing faculty.
Myers has been employed by Penn College since 2007. Previously at the college, she was a member of the nursing faculty; clinical director of nursing; and director of nursing, bachelor’s degrees. She has also been an adjunct faculty member at American Public University and is employed by Ascend Learning as a virtual ATI/ATI capstone coach and NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) specialist.
Myers holds a Doctor of Education, higher education and adult learning concentration, and a Master of Science in Nursing, nursing education concentration, from Walden University, Minneapolis; and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Lycoming College.
MONTOURSVILLE — Dave Wise has been named the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 Employee of the Month for June.
Wise serves as a Transportation Construction Manager 2 in District 3. Over the past six years, Wise has been assigned to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. During this time, he oversaw three of the four contracts for the Northern Section of the CSVT. In May, he began work on the first of three contracts for the Southern Section of the CSVT, which is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2027.
Wise is a 30-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife and two children. He enjoys spending time outdoors.
