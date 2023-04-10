1865: During the American Civil War, at Appomattox, General Robert E. Lee issued his last order.
1912: The Titanic set sail from Southampton, England.
1960: The U.S. Senate passed the Civil Rights Bill.
1972: The U.S. and the Soviet Union joined with 70 other nations in signing an agreement banning biological warfare.
