MILTON — Alma F. Stump 87, of Milton, passed away on August 16, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in White Deer, Union County, on April 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Marian (Weaver) Smith. She was married on August 3, 1957, to Richard L. Stump, who preceded her in death on March 6, 2014.
Alma attended school in White Deer, and she worked as a clerk at Rea and Derick and then CVS in Milton. After retirement she worked at Jean’s Sub Shop in Milton. She was a member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Milton. Alma was on the Fifth Ward Ambulance Crew and was a life member of the Shimer Hose Co. She was the neighborhood grandmother, and she will be lovingly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph E. Stump of Milton and Stephen L. Stump of Danville; two grandchildren, Joseph A. Stump and wife Ashley of Milton, and Melanie Stump of Milton; a sister Helen Hovenstine; six great grandchildren, Collin Arndt, Cayden Stump, Joleigh Stump, Ashtyn Stump, Makala Yarnell and Macie Catherman; and a great-great grandson Luca Arndt.
Alma was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence Smith, George Smith, and Alfred Smith; and two sisters, Phyllis Johnson, and Paulette Shutt.
Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday August, 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Travis Allshouse officiating. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
