Agnes: Harold Prentiss

MILTON — Harold Prentiss, The Standard-Journal’s retired managing editor who passed away in 2019, reflected on Agnes during an interview with the newspaper conducted on the 45th anniversary of the flood.
In June 1972, Prentiss was working as the newspaper’s sports editor. He also covered the aftermath of the flooding and remembered the attitudes of Miltonians who were ready to clean up from the disaster.
“I didn’t see much pessimism,” Prentiss said. “Mostly the people were anxious to get this mess cleaned up and do what was necessary.”
He said the cleanup lasted for months.
At the newspaper, Prentiss said preparations for the flooding were intense as rolls of newsprint were placed inside of box cars to the rear of the building on North Arch Street in an effort to protect the paper.
“All of the paper in the box cars got ruined (by the flood),” Prentiss said. “We had to cut them apart with chain saws... We did manage to save, I think, three rolls of paper.”
Primarily, Prentiss said the flooding extended from the river to the railroad tracks in Milton.
However, he lived on Upper Market Street at the time and had to briefly evacuate his home due to railcars from ACF Industries floating in the water.
He said there was a fear that the railcars may bump into one another and explode or cause deadly fumes to leak across the community.
“We, of course, were concerned because our (home) furnace was running at the time in order to get the humidity down,” he recalled. “We were a little bit concerned about what was leaking down at ACF... Were those fumes going to come up to our place and cause a fire?”
While everything worked out OK with that situation, Prentiss said the damage to the borough was extensive.
While touring the devastation left across the state by Hurricane Agnes, Prentiss said Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp briefly stopped in Milton to get a glimpse of the damage.
Prentiss said The Standard-Journal was not published for several days due to the flooding. For a brief time after the flood, the newspaper was printed in Danville.
