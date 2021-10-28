BLOOMSBURG — The Lewisburg boys cross country team was nothing less than dominant in taking its fourth-straight District 4 Class 2A team title, paced by individual champion Jacob Hess, who snagged his third-straight gold medal.
Hess will be joined in Hershey by Thomas Hess (third), Connor Murray (sixth), Johnathan Hess (seventh), Bryce Ryder (eighth), Kieran Murray (13th) and Liam Shabahang (16th).
Lewisburg’s girls, paced by freshman Alanna Jacob’s seventh-place finish, took second and will also be sending the team to Hershey. She will be joined by Olivia Beattie (15th), Maggie Daly (17th), Grace Evans (19th), Jenna Binney (23rd), Kyra Binney (26th) and Gabriella Rosenberg (27th).
Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger and Milton’s Ryan Bickhart will also make the trip to Hershey.
For complete coverage, see page 9 of today’s edition.
