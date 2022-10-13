Friday, Oct. 14

High school football

Mifflinburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

High school football

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 10 a.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Towanda at Warrior Run, 2 p.m.

Line Mountain at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Milton at Wellsboro, 1 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Shikellamy H.S. Cross Country Classic (PHAC League Meet), TBA

College football

Penn State at Michigan, TBA

Bucknell at Yale, noon

Monday, Oct. 17

Girls soccer

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Boys soccer

Milton at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Girls soccer

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Benton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at South Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Milton at Towanda, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

