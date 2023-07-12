Wednesday, July 12
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 13
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Monday, July 17
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
