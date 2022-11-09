Wednesday, Nov. 9
• Social Security and your retirement, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Travis P. Stanley. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, Nov. 10
• Veterans recognition event, 10 a.m. to noon, First Baptist Church of Danville, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville. 570-286-5885 or 800-924-9060 (R)
• Free hunters health screening, noon to 4 p.m., Geisinger Ressler Building, 4203 Hospital Road, Coal Township. 570-648-4010 or cmroadarmel1@geisinger.edu.
• Coping with the Holidays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Miller Conference Center, Lewisburg. 570-522-2550. (R)
• Foot and ankle pain seminar, 5 p.m., The Cellars at Brookpark Farm, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg. Presented by Zachary Ritter, D.P.M. UPMC.com/NCPAJointSeminar or 570-321-2020. (R)
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• “The Alibis,” 7:30 p.m., Warrior Run High School auditorium, Turbotville.
Friday, Nov. 11
• Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Milton American Legion Post 71, North Front Street, Milton.
• Filled pork chop dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
• “She Kills Monsters,” 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• “Almost Maine,” 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School auditorium. ($)
• “The Alibis,” 7:30 p.m., Warrior Run High School auditorium, Turbotville.
Saturday, Nov. 12
• Free veterans breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
• Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. George Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg. ($)
• 16th annual Used Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beavertown Library, Walnut Street, Beavertown. ($)
• Craft bazaar and Chinese auction, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, Route 642 between Milton and Danville. 570-742-7069.
• Fall bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Watsontown First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Main streets, Watsontown.
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• International Drum Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• World War II Veterans Reunion, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 845 Creek Roady, Gettysburg. 717-337-9835. (R)
• Fire engine dedication, 1 p.m., Milton Fire Department, 121 Ridge Ave., Milton.
• Nature’s Explorers, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Dale’s Ridge, Lewisburg. adventure@linnconservancy.org. (R)
• Take-out turkey dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery 570-547-1340. (R) ($)
• “Almost, Maine,” 2 and 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School auditorium.
• “She Kills Monsters,” 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• “The Alibis,” 7:30 p.m., Warrior Run High School auditorium, Turbotville.
