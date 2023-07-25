WATSONTOWN — As part of a Milton YMCA summer camp visit to Kingdom Kidz, as part of the SafeKidz program, Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27) and Rep. Mike Stender (R-108) paid a visit to observe the many activities available at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
The event started with a few puppet songs in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, followed by puppet making, black light puppetry, crafts and more. Stender and Schlegel-Culver also participated in trying their hand at puppetry.
For more information concerning the free SafeKIDZ program call Lisa Derr, general manager, at 570-838-3133.
Kingdom Kidz Inc. is a 501 c3 non-profit corporation, which is funded through donations, fundraisers, programming, and grants. Kingdom Kidz Inc. is not affiliated with a church or denomination.
